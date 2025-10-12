Regularisation of sanitation workers soon

October 12, 2025

Mysuru: MCC Underground Drainage workers and Pourakarmika Association Honorary President Narayana, also a former City Mayor, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded positively to the demand for regularisation of services of sanitation (underground drainage) workers serving on contract basis in City Corporations across the State.

Addressing a press meet recently, Narayana said that about 900 sanitation workers are serving in 10 City Corporations in Karnataka. Highlighting the hazardous nature of their work, he noted that many sanitation workers have lost their lives while on duty.

Despite serving for over a decade, their jobs have not been regularised. A memorandum seeking regularisation was presented to the CM, who has responded positively.

Narayana further stated that the wages of sanitation workers have been raised from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 18,000 after months of struggle. He added that the Association organises health check-up camps for Pourakarmikas every six months to ensure their well-being.

New office-bearers

The press meet also saw the announcement of the new office-bearers of the Pourakarmika Association, with Narayana continuing as Honorary President.

Other elected members include: Shankar – President, R. Lokesh – General Secretary, R. Shivanna – Honorary Vice-President and K. Somu, C.P. Rajeevkumar and Lakshman – Acting President, Working President, and Vice-President, respectively.

The press meet was attended by all newly elected office-bearers, including Shankar, R. Lokesh, R. Shivanna, K. Somu, Lakshman and others.