CM Siddaramaiah to offer bagina to River Cauvery tomorrow: CNNL officials review preparations
News

June 29, 2025

Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar visiting KRS Dam to offer bagina tomorrow (June 30) to River Cauvery (Kaveri), team of officials, led by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) MD Mahesh, visited the reservoir yesterday and reviewed preparations.

Later, speaking to the media persons, Mahesh said that invitations had already been distributed to all elected representatives and other VIPs and added arrangements for the event would be completed on time.

Siddaramaiah will be offering bagina to River Cauvery as KRS reservoir has reached its maximum level of 124.80 ft. The bagina will be offered at 10.30 am tomorrow. Following this, a public function will be held. This year, the pandal, which is 100-ft in length and 40-ft in width, has been erected in front of Goddess Cauvery statue instead of the left side of the statue which was a practice since years.

