CM Siddharamaiah meets PM Modi in Delhi, seeks Rs. 18,000 crore drought relief
December 19, 2023

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this morning, providing a comprehensive briefing on the severe drought situation in the State.

This was Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s second meeting with Modi, after the formation of the Congress Government in May 2023. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda accompanied Siddharamaiah today.

During the meeting, the CM sought an urgent need for Rs. 18,177.44 crore for drought relief. The breakdown of the requested funds includes Rs. 4,663.12 crore for input subsidies, Rs. 12,577.86 crore for emergency relief, Rs. 566.78 crore for drinking water and Rs. 363.68 crore for protection of cattle.

The State has declared 223 of 236 taluks as drought-hit and estimated the crop loss on 48.19 lakh hectares during the Kharif season owing to deficient rainfall. The State has urged the Centre to provide financial assistance of Rs. 18,171.44 crore. Despite a visit of the Central team to the State from October 4 to 9, no money has come the way of Karnataka, the Chief Minister told PM Modi.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah highlighted the significant loss of agricultural and horticultural crops in 48.19 lakh hectares of land, leading to considerable hardships for small and micro farmers. The CM urged the release of Rs. 4,663.12 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as input subsidies for affected farmers.

While presenting the case for drought relief, he pointed out that the data for providing input subsidies is based on the 2015-16 Agriculture Census, which is eight years old. He also emphasised that the State’s farmer data, recorded in FRUITS software, should be considered for PM-Kisan scheme, as it identifies 83 lakh small and micro farmers.

Additionally, he requested an extension of employment days from 100 to 150 under National Employment Guarantee Scheme in drought-affected taluks.

DKS seeks separate appointment with PM

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) said that he has sought a separate meeting with PM Modi to discuss irrigation projects and Bengaluru city development.

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, he said, “I have asked for time with the Prime Minister to discuss fund allocation for irrigation projects in the State including Upper Bhadra project and Bengaluru city development, I am waiting for the confirmation.”

