COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 cases in Kerala: Masks must for those above 60; mock drills at hospitals

December 19, 2023

Health Department orders 3 lakh medical kits

Rapid Antigen Tests at border districts increased

Mysuru / Bengaluru / Madikeri: Amid the growing scare of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 cases in Kerala, the Karnataka Government has made it mandatory for people above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities, to wear masks.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has informed that they have increased tests among people reporting symptoms of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1. The Minister also informed that the State Government has increased surveillance in border districts with Kerala.

The situation is being continuously monitored and there is no need for any restriction on movement and gathering of people as of now and the Government would come out with an advisory.

“There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day-before-yesterday and our Technical Advisory Committee headed by Dr. K. Ravi had met yesterday and there was a discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken,” Rao said.

“Those above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities like issues related to heart and kidney among others and those with cough, phlegm and fever should mandatorily wear masks. We are communicating this to the public. Also, we have asked our hospitals and health centres to be prepared. There should be more surveillance in border districts like — Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar — which share a border with Kerala,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Health has initiated preparedness measures after a case of the JN.1 subvariant of COVID has been identified in Kerala as part of the ongoing routine surveillance conducted by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Mock drills at hospitals

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has ordered mock drills to be conducted at all Government hospitals to ensure the preparedness of the medical infrastructure in case of an emergency. Concerns have also been raised over the monitoring of the movement of people from Kerala to the border districts of Karnataka.

The Health Department has ordered 3 lakh medical kits and increased the number of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), especially in bordering regions and the State Capital Bengaluru. Mock drills are being conducted to ensure the availability of beds, staff, doctors, the proper functioning of oxygen plants, as well as crucial medicine in case of outbreak of a pandemic situation.

Borders on alert

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, bordering Kerala, have held meetings to tackle the evolving situation. Thousands of students, businessmen and people visit Mangaluru city in the Dakshina Kannada district every day.

There are more than 20 entry points, apart from Highways, to the coastal region of Karnataka and concerns have been raised about the absence of monitoring of symptomatic persons. Authorities are preparing to start monitoring the movement of passengers from the Bavali check-post to Mysuru city.

Sources in the Health Department have said that there is uncertainty over the current situation. However, the authorities are yet to make a decision regarding screening of passengers from Kerala with symptoms.

COVID-19 subvariant JN.1

The JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is considered to be the Omicron subvariant BA.2.86 or Pirola.

COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 is not very different from previous Omicron strains with high transmissibility and mild symptoms, yet preventive measures are important as vulnerable populations may always be at risk.

JN.1 was first detected in the USA in September this year. In China, seven cases were reported on December 15 causing concern about its spread.

The symptoms of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 include fever, runny nose, sore throat, gastro-intestinal issues.