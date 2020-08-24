Over 23,000 candidates appear for KPSC exam in city

August 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru witnessed an unprecedented number of youths rushing to exam centres to be on time as the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) went ahead with the conduct of preliminary exam for Gazetted Probationers’ posts for the year 2017-18 today. The exams were conducted despite opposition from some quarters over the conduct of the exam amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The KPSC had received a whopping 1,65,000 applications from across the State for 106 Group A and B Gazetted Probationers’ posts (KAS). The KPSC, which had earlier scheduled the exam on May 17, 2020, had postponed it due to rampant spread of virus.

The exam was conducted at 52 centres across the city and at an exclusive one for COVID-19 positive candidates at KSOU’S Academic Bhavan at Mandakalli in the outskirts of the city. Other than Mysuru, the exam was also held at the State Capital Bengaluru and eight other District Headquarters of the State namely Belagavi, Ballari, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Raichur and Shivamogga.

In Mysuru, a total of 23,043 candidates had registered for the exam at 52 centres. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, all the centres were sanitised ahead of the exam.

The exam was conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 SOP which included compulsory wearing of face masks by candidates, thermal screening, use of hand sanitisers and maintenance of physical distancing in exam halls, where there was a gap of 2 mts between any two candidates.

Exclusive centre

Six candidates who had tested positive for COVID-19 during the course of the exam process, appeared for the exam at the exclusive centre at Mandakalli.

Among those who appeared included a couple of visually challenged candidates, who were given 20 minutes of extra time for each paper and a couple of wheel-chair-bound candidates, who were allotted the centres nearest to their place of residence.

The preliminary exam consisted of two papers (Objective type questions) of 200 marks each, with negative marking of 0.25 mark penalty for every incorrect answer. Paper-1 that comprised questions on General Studies and Humanities was held in the morning session (10 am to 12 noon), while Paper-2 comprising questions on General Studies related to State, Science & Technology and Environment & Ecology and General Mental Ability was held in the afternoon session (2 pm to 4 pm).

All candidates were required to be present at their respective exam centre at least half-an-hour before the commencement of the exam for meeting COVID-19 procedures before entry to the exam hall.

Tight Police security

The exam was held under tight Police security, with the City Police Commissioner issuing prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in 200-metre radius around all the 52 exam centres from 6 am till 6 pm today, banning entry of unauthorised persons to the exam hall and carrying of objectionable articles.

Additional DC Manjunathaswamy, Section Officer at KPSC Mysuru Regional Office B.N. Shobha and other top district officials went around the exam centres.

Bus service

For the convenience of the candidates, the State-run KSRTC operated special buses from all the Taluk Headquarters to the respective District Headquarters to reach on time.

Those who qualify in this preliminary exam will become eligible for appearing in the Main exams, the dates of which is yet to be announced.