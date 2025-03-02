CM to announce Greater Mysuru project in this budget: MLA

March 2, 2025

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda has exuded confidence that, the much awaited Greater Mysuru project is expected to be announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the budget session, starting tomorrow (Mar. 3).

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of progress review meeting of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, at Regional Commissioner’s office here yesterday, MLA Gowda said, if the Greater Mysuru including the jurisdictions of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), City Municipal Councils (CMC) and Town Panchayat was announced, it would facilitate comprehensive development of the city.

“I have already requested Siddaramaiah over Greater Mysuru project and hence I am confident that, the project would be announced in this budget,” added MLA Gowda.

That apart, Gowda said that, he has brought to the notice of Siddaramaiah, the lack of funds in urban local bodies (ULB) to take up developmental works in the layout that have been handed over by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to CMCs and Town Panchayats.