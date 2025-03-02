CM to announce Greater Mysuru project in this budget: MLA
News

CM to announce Greater Mysuru project in this budget: MLA

March 2, 2025

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda has exuded confidence that, the much awaited Greater Mysuru project is expected to be announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the budget session, starting tomorrow (Mar. 3).

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of progress review meeting of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, at Regional Commissioner’s office here yesterday, MLA Gowda said, if the Greater Mysuru including the jurisdictions of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), City Municipal Councils (CMC) and Town Panchayat was announced, it would facilitate comprehensive development of the city.

 “I have already requested Siddaramaiah over Greater Mysuru project and hence I am confident that, the project would be announced in this budget,” added  MLA Gowda.

That apart, Gowda said that, he has brought to the notice of Siddaramaiah, the lack of funds in urban local bodies  (ULB) to take up developmental works in the layout that have been handed over by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to CMCs and Town Panchayats.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching