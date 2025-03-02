School admission age raised to 6; Karnataka seeks clarity

March 2, 2025

Bengaluru: In contrast to the Karnataka Government’s recent decision to set the minimum school admission age at 5.5 years, the Central Government has now issued a new circular raising the minimum age to 6 years. This disparity has led to confusion in Karnataka, prompting State Government officials to seek clarification from the Centre.

In its circular, the Union Ministry of Education has stated that a child must have completed six years at admission to the first standard in any school, with the rule applicable nationwide. This effectively raises the age requirement by six months compared to Karnataka’s policy.

Following the issuance of this circular, the Centre has invited objections from States, if any. It also mandates the compulsory implementation of the new rule from the 2025-26 academic year.

In response, officials from the State Education Department held a meeting to address concerns among parents and schools regarding the conflicting directives. They have decided to write to the Centre, seeking clarity on admissions for the 2025-26 academic year while citing Karnataka’s earlier circular (dated Nov. 1, 2022), which had fixed the age limit at 5.5 years.

D. Shashikumar, Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary & Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said that they would also write to the Centre for clarification and added that they would adhere to the new rule in 2025-26 only if the Centre provides clear guidance.