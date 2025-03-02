Man sets house ablaze after wife refuses to pay for liquor

March 2, 2025

Mysuru: A man set his house on fire after his wife refused him money to buy liquor.

The man is an ex-Serviceman, who set his house on fire in Madhuvana Layout near Agrahara yesterday.

It is learnt that the man in drunken stupor, demanded money from his wife to buy liquor. When his wife refused to give money, the man set the pillows, bed and clothes on fire.

As flames engulfed the house, neighbours tried to extinguish the fire by pouring water but in vain.

Later, Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, who rushed to the spot, doused the fire in an operation which took over 30 minutes. Luckily, no injuries or loss of life took place.

A fire staff said that there is information that a fight between husband and wife over wife’s refusal to give money had led to the fire incident.