CM to formally inaugurate flyover at Bhagamandala tomorrow

January 30, 2025

Madikeri: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will formally inaugurate the Bhagamandala flyover in the Cauvery basin on Friday (Jan. 31).

He will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister M.B. Patil, MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Dr. Manthar Gowda and other dignitaries. The Rs. 30 crore project, aimed at addressing frequent flooding in the region, was executed by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL).

Before the inauguration, Siddaramaiah will visit Talacauvery at 1.30 pm. The flyover inauguration is scheduled for 3 pm, linking Bhagamandala and Napoklu, providing a critical transport corridor to prevent travel disruptions caused by seasonal floods.

Relief for residents

Though opened for traffic in May 2024, the flyover is now being officially inaugurated. The region, particularly Brahmagiri Hills, Talacauvery, Korangala, Cherangala and Bhagamandala, experiences heavy monsoon rainfall, leading to severe flooding at Triveni Sangama, where the Cauvery, Kannike and Sujyothi rivers converge. This results in frequent road closures on the Madikeri-Bhagamandala-Talacauvery and Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri-Napoklu routes.

Flooded roads not only cut off Bhagamandala, temporarily turning it into an island, but also cause immense hardship for residents, students and businesses. With essential supplies blocked, villagers struggle for basic necessities, and schoolchildren are often unable to attend classes. The completion of the flyover has now eliminated these challenges, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even during heavy rains.

The 880-metre-long flyover, supported by 36 pillars, includes a 200-metre connecting road with underground drainage (UGD) facilities. It has been designed to withstand vehicles weighing over 60 tonnes, with a speed limit of 40 kmph. Authorities have also installed streetlights and rainwater drainage pipelines, with all painting and finishing works completed

Development Efforts

According to Kodagu District Congress spokesperson T.P. Ramesh, the project was conceptualised nine years ago, during the previous Congress government. Following an expert assessment, the government approved Rs. 30 crore in phased grants for construction.

Now, under CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership, the flyover’s completion marks another significant milestone in Kodagu’s infrastructure development. MLA A.S. Ponnanna has also played a key role in enhancing road connectivity between Madikeri and Bhagamandala, with the Government implementing a special action plan for further road improvements.