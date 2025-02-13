Lokayukta probe into MUDA 50:50 sites case: CM clean, officials dirty

February 13, 2025

Mysuru Lokayukta SP submits final report to Lokayukta headquarters for IGP’s review

Bengaluru: Mysuru Lokayukta Police have cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and their family of any wrongdoing in the controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 site allotment case where Parvathi was allotted 14 sites in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare.

The anti-corruption watchdog has finalised its report, which has stated that any lapses in the case rest solely on the officials. The Lokayukta launched its investigation in September 2024 following a directive from the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru.

Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh conducted an investigation and submitted a detailed report along with records to the Lokayukta headquarters in Bengaluru yesterday.

SP Udesh presented the report to the reviewing officer, who then forwarded it to Lokayukta IGP A. Subramanyeshwara Rao. Following the submission, the IGP summoned the Investigating Officer in the evening for a detailed briefing.

Siddaramaiah is named Accused No. 1 in the Lokayukta’s FIR. The case originates from an FIR filed in September 2024 under several IPC provisions, covering alleged offences spanning from 1968 to 2023.

The charges include violations of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988; the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011; and accusations of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

It is expected that within a day or two, IGP Subramanyeshwara Rao will discuss the report with Director General of Police. Based on their deliberation, they will decide whether to initiate criminal proceedings against the errant officials or recommend a departmental inquiry. The final report will then be submitted to the Court.

Lapses in allocation process

The probe identified lapses in the allocation process and documented the methods of allocation and registration. Udesh provided records gathered from the Revenue Department, the MUDA and landowners.

The Lokayukta report indicates that MUDA officials and those at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office failed to verify records properly and committed lapses while approving the land-use change.

The allegation is that Parvathi was allotted 14 prime sites in Vijayanagar in exchange for her land at Kesare, acquired by MUDA. The investigation has reportedly found no evidence implicating Siddaramaiah or his family in irregularities. However, the report highlights procedural lapses by MUDA officials during the site allocation process.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, after which the Governor granted permission for prosecution against Siddaramaiah.

Challenging this, the Chief Minister approached the Court. Following hearings, the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s decision. Subsequently, the People’s Representatives Court ordered a Lokayukta probe.