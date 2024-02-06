100 ‘Ashwamedha Classic’ buses launched

February 6, 2024

Mysuru gets 15 buses; Additional 10 buses to ply from Bengaluru; Daily 50 trips; Rs. 185 per seat

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged off 100 ‘Ashwamedha Classic’ buses — upgraded versions of KSRTC buses in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru yesterday.

Notably, 15 ‘Ashwamedha’ buses will be stationed at the Mysuru depot, conducting two trips daily to Bengaluru. Additionally, 10 buses will operate from Bengaluru to Mysuru, making a total of 50 trips. Tickets are priced at Rs. 185 per person.

These buses are operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and branded as ‘Ashwamedha Classic’, featuring the tagline ‘Journey Redefined’. They will operate on point-to-point routes between district headquarters and Bengaluru under the management of KSRTC.

“The KSRTC is introducing 1,000 buses this year, with the inauguration of 100 buses taking place today. Over the past four years, no new buses were added and approximately, 3,800 buses were suspended during the pandemic. Since assuming power, we have taken the initiative to add 5,800 buses to the organisation,” said CM Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister urged people not to be swayed by what he referred to as ‘false’ assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, “PM Modi said Karnataka would face a financial crisis with ‘guarantee schemes’ but we have successfully implemented these schemes. This includes the provision of free bus travel for women.”

In the initial phase, 100 buses have been added, with an additional 800 buses scheduled to join the fleet by the end of May 2024. Approximately, 100 buses have already arrived at the KSRTC Kengeri Workshop, bringing the total to 1,000 buses set to be incorporated into the fleet soon. These new buses will establish connections between Bengaluru and various district headquarters.

The buses are non-AC and women can avail themselves of free travel under the ‘Shakti’ scheme. Each bus can accommodate up to 50 passengers and is equipped with two cameras for surveillance purposes.

Features of Ashwamedha

Panic buttons, vehicle location tracking units and cameras are installed on both the front and rear sides of the bus. Additionally, Electronic Vehicle Stability Control is integrated, along with front and rear LED destination boards.

Each bus is equipped with 50 seats featuring high backs with high-quality cushioning and rexine material, including magazine pouches and water bottle holders. The passenger window frames and glass are wider, as are the louvre glass panels.

Strip-type LED lights illuminate the entrance footstep area. These buses comply with Bharat Stage Six norms and offer wider legroom for passenger comfort.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller B. Srinivas said that the new buses have received a positive response from the public. He added that out of the 50 buses allocated, 15 will be stationed at the Mysuru depot.

Furthermore, he mentioned that KSRTC Mysuru Division is set to receive 30 e-vehicles, which will serve all taluk headquarters in the district. Additionally, the Division has requested the allocation of 100 more e-vehicles from the Central Government as part of modernisation efforts.