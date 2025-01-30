Artificial Water Spring!
Artificial Water Spring!

January 30, 2025

Mysuru: Following the damage in the valve of a drinking water pipe near Valmiki Junction at Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) in city early this morning, an artificial water spring was created for some time, resulting in wastage of gallons of water.

It is surmised that, the valve of the drinking water pipe, opposite the petrol bunk on Valmiki Road, may have come off, due to increase in water pressure. The video of water springing up to 15 feet, above the street light, had been circulated on social media.

As the incident came to notice, Ashwin, Executive Engineer of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), initiated the repair works, by reducing the water pressure.

