City remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Sarvodaya Day

January 30, 2025

Mysuru: “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had said that only those who have understood history can create history,” said Karnataka State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof. S.R. Niranjana.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 77th Sarvodaya Day (Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi) in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by Centre for Gandhian Studies, University of Mysore (UoM) in association with Seshadripuram Degree College at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here this morning.

Stressing on the need for participating in such programmes in order to understand history, Prof. Niranjana opined that history can then only be created. Maintaining that the UoM has a rich history, he said that Nalanda University which existed in the ancient times, had as many as 10,000 students and 2,000 faculty members.

“It is because of the movements launched and the sacrifices made by great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru during the pre-independence days, that we are leading a good life now. The seeds sown by great leaders have now grown as huge plants, paving the way for us to lead a satisfactory life.

During the pre-independence era, India was rattled with poverty, unemployment and such other problems. But in the Post-Independence era, India saw a Green Revolution, with the country becoming self-sufficient in food and the Industrial sector began to blossom. Nehru used to often say that we have to study and develop technology. Then, there were only 4 IITs. But now there are 24 of them which have been established with a purpose of providing the latest education and development of skills”, he noted.

Continuing, Prof. Niranjana said that the State Government has sanctioned Rs.100 crore for organising programmes on Mahatma Gandhi throughout the year. Both the Government and private educational institutions should come forward for the construction of Gandhi Bhavans in their campus out of this fund. The Government is willing to sanction more funds if necessary for the conduct of programmes focussing on Mahatma Gandhi, he said adding that it is important to include the Mahatma’s innumerable contributions to the society, in academics at all levels.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha former Kannada faculty Prof. H.J. Saraswathi delivered a special lecture on the topic “The relevance of Gandhiji in today’s life”.

Yashoda, an MCC Pourabandhu, was felicitated on the occasion.

UoM Registrar M.K. Savitha, Prof.K. Sowmya Erappa, Principal of Seshadripuram Degree College, Centre for Gandhian Studies Director Prof.S. Narendrakumar, Prof. Krupalani and others were present.

Students take out procession from Manuvana Park to Rangayana

The Sarvodaya Day was observed at many other Institutions across the city. The Janandolanagala Mahamaitri (JMM), in association with Gandhi Vichara Parishat, Mysuru and Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkuta, had organised a programme to honour Mahatma Gandhi, at Rangayana premises on Hunsur road in the city this morning. The programme had the themes ‘Kollalaagadu Gandhiyanu, Alisalaagadu Avara Nenapanu’ and ‘Samvidhana Namma Usiru, Gandhi Nitya Hasiru’. As part of the event, children from different schools performed dramas on Mahatma Gandhi’s life and vision, following which a stage programme was held. Earlier, school children took out a procession from Manuvana Park opposite the City Courts complex to Rangayana.