CM to inaugurate Vidya Vikas Silver Jubilee celebration tomorrow

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Celebration of ‘Vidya Vikas Educational Trust’ (VVET) at the institution’s camps sports ground on Mysuru-Bannur Road, at 10 am tomorrow (Nov.28).

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, former MLA Vasu, who is the Chairman of Vidya Vikas Educational Trust, said that Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

Explaining the growth of the institutions under VVET, Vasu said that since its inception in 1991, Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions have grown by leaps and bounds over the year and now has 18 colleges covering a vast variety of subjects and streams, right from Nursery to Post Graduate studies. MP and Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily will inaugurate an auditorium marking the Silver Jubilee celebration, he said.

Continuing, Vasu said the valedictory will take place at 5.30 pm tomorrow in the divine presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will deliver the valedictory address.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj, R. Dharmasena, Marithibbbegowda and K.T. Srikantegowda, MPs R. Dhruvanarayan and Pratap Simha, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and others will take part in the celebration, he said and added that Mandya’s PES Educational Institutions President H.D. Chowdaiah and Academy of Liberal Education, Sullia, Dakshina Kannada President Dr. K.V. Chidananda will be felicitated on the occasion.