CM to present Best Manufacturer and Exporter Awards tomorrow

September 5, 2019

Mysuru: The State Government has announced the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Best Manufacturers Award and Best Exporters Award for 2018-19.

The awards will be presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at a function to be held tomorrow at 4.30pm at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Industries of Mysuru District which have won the awards are as follows:

Sir M.V. Best Manufacturers Award: Varsha Industries, Hootagalli; Varkodu Paper and Boards Pvt. Ltd., K.C. Layout;  New Horizon Engineers, KSSIDC Industrial area; Balaji Auto Tech, Koorgalli industrial area.

Best Exporters Award: Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru South; New Biotech Scientific company, Hebbal industrial area;  Jubilant Organosys Ltd., Nanjangud industrial area; Nestle India Ltd., Nanjangud; JK Tyres and Industries, Mysuru, according to a press release from District Industries Centre, Mysuru.

