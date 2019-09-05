Cauvery Calling Bike Rally enters City
News

Cauvery Calling Bike Rally enters City

September 5, 2019

Mysuru:  The Cauvery Calling (Cauvery Koogu) bike rally led by  Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation arrived in city this morning.  The rally is an outreach initiative to save River Cauvery.

The rally came from Hunsur and entered Yelwal road, passed through Belagola Circle, Pump House and reached KRS Road where students of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology welcomed him. Then the rally passed through Akashvani Circle, JLB Road, LIC Circle and entered JSS Dental College where the students welcomed him.

Actress Pranitha Subhash is also accompanying Sadhguru in the rally. Later, in the evening there will be a stage programme at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri at 6 pm.

Tomorrow morning there will be bike rally in the city that will begin from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of the Mysore Palace and pass through different parts of the city.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching