CNC to hold annual Gun Carnival in Kodagu on Dec. 18

December 12, 2020

Madikeri (Kodagu): The 10th Annual Codava National Council (CNC) Thok Namme (Gun Carnival) will be held Dec. 18 at 10.30 am at Kolakeri in Napoklu to mark “World Minorities Rights Day.”

Gun is a part and parcel of Kodavas and to showcase the valour and rich folkloric cultural heritage of the community. The Thok Namme is scheduled to be held at Cauvery Estate of Appachira Rammi Nanaiah in Kolakeri.

All participants are requested to carry their guns to the ceremony. This programme is intended to showcase warrior-hood tribal traits of the community. As pet the schedule, a mass worship of guns will be performed on the banks of River Cauvery. The ritual will be led by CNC President N.U. Nachappa, followed by Thok Paat (folkloric weapon prayer).

Later, a shooting competition for men, women and children will be held followed by a public meeting. Prize distribution will be held and traditional Kodava food will be served to all participants.

Gun right, a clarification

In the wake of Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy issuing orders to all gun holders in Kodagu to surrender the same due to the forthcoming Gram Panchayat elections, the CNC has clarified that gun licence is different and gun exemption is different.

During elections, under the directions from the Election Commission of India, all District administrations, Collectorates and Commissionerates will issue orders to all gun licence holders to surrender their weapons by depositing it in the nearest Police Station till the completion of election process to facilitate smooth electoral exercise as well as to maintain peace and tranquillity. “This order will not and does not apply to a Kodava community member as the community is exempted from Indian Arms Act to possess firearms or guns. This was clarified in 1994 during the period of Chief Election Commissioner of India T.N. Sheshan who reformed India’s electoral system.

Sheshan made it clear that the exemption certificate holders and also those who consider weapons as sacred and gun as an article of worship, this order of depositing the guns during elections will not apply, the CNC stated.