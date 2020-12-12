Green Buds company fraud case: Minister directs DC to take action

December 12, 2020

Bengaluru: Following complaints that Green Buds Agro Company has cheated scores of farmers in Mysuru region, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri to take necessary action in this regard.

On Friday, farmer leader from Mysuru Kurubur Shanthakumar met R. Ashok at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum seeking justice to farmers who were cheated by Green Buds Agro company in Mysuru. Claiming that the company had cheated more than 2 lakh investors to the tune of crores of rupees, Shanthakumar explained the Minister about the plight of the cheated farmers.

He noted that the Government in 2016, following a CID probe into the matter, had ordered the then Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru to auction the properties of the company and return the money thus collected to the investors. Although the AC collected the necessary documents from the cheated farmers and investors, the authorities, citing shortage of staff and money, have not submitted the documents to the Court, which action has caused a lot of concern among the farmers, with over 20 of them having committed suicide over the years out of frustration, Shanthakumar maintained.

After hearing Shanthakumar and receiving the memorandum, Ashok called Mysuru DC over phone and instructed her to take necessary action in this regard.