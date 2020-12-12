MCC UGD workers to stage demonstration on Dec.14
MCC UGD workers to stage demonstration on Dec.14

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking regularisation of services and payment of morning breakfast allowance, Underground Drainage (UGD) workers of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will stage a demonstration on Dec. 14 in front of MCC office.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday,  N. Mara, President of Committee of Underground Drainage Workers, Assistants  and Pourakarmikas Association, said that there were 231 contract pourakarmikas (Safai Karmacharis) working in the UGD section of the MCC and the Government must regularise their services.

Maintaining that a few UGD workers  who had died while on duty are yet to get compensation as they were not regular workers, Mara said that several Safai Karmacharis had suffered injuries while on work, while some others have taken ill. Highlighting the conditions under which the UGD workers have been working, he urged the Government to come to their rescue.

Referring to payment of breakfast allowance, Mara said that even contract Pourakarmikas must be paid breakfast allowance just like regular Pourakarmikas. 

Pointing out that the District Administration has been appealed in this regard, he said that the MCC Council must pass a favourable resolution and forward it to the Government for implementation.

