Col. Manish Prasad’s outstanding contribution for NCC Unit

November 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Col. Manish Prasad, who assumed the command of 14 Karnataka Battallion NCC on Aug. 1, 2020, superannuated from service on Oct. 31, 2023. He handed over the baton to Col. Siddharth Vatsyan, who assumed the charge of Battallion as Commanding Officer, with effect from Nov.1, 2023.

Some of the key milestones during Col. Manish Prasad’s period are as below:

Record number of cadets were selected for Inter Directorate Shooting championship/All India Thal Sainik Camp (TSC) and All India Republic Day camp from the Unit; NCC cadets of this Unit were awarded with Defence Secretary commendation card in 2021 and 2022, Rajya Raksha Mantri commendation card and DG commendation were also awarded to NCC cadets in 2022.

Col. Manish Prasad worked as Chief Training Officer for Pre- Republic Day camp for Karnataka & Goa Directorate for 3 years and also as Chief Training Officer for TSC during 2023 where the Directorate emerged champions..

NCC coverage was expanded to cover 15 new institutions under Fully Self Financed Scheme in Mandya and Mysuru; The Unit was adjudged the Best Unit of Karnataka & Goa Directorate among 58 NCC Units for 2022-23.

Excel Public School, Mysuru and JSS College, Ooty Road, were awarded 2nd Best Institution of Karnataka & Goa Directorate in Junior Division and Senior Division Category respectively.

On July 31, 2023, the Unit was honoured with the prestigious Governor Citation for outstanding achievements in every field.

Col. Manish Prasad was awarded with Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on Aug. 15, 2023, the only officer from NCC. He motivated the staff to bring out the best of them and worked tirelessly to achieve the goal of making the Unit No.1 Battallion of Karnataka & Goa.