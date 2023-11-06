K.H. Muniyappa inaugurates workshop on ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ initiative

November 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa launched the one-day workshop on ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ initiative of the Government of India at KSOU Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri campus on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Muniyappa also launched ‘Anna Suvidha’ initiative of the State Government, which is aimed at supplying grains to the doorsteps of beneficiary citizens aged above 90 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Muniyappa said that the State Government’s ‘Anna Bhagya Scheme’ under which 10 kg of rice will be given to each beneficiary person per month is aimed at ensuring that no person suffers from hunger in the State.

Pointing out that at present, the State is giving 5 kg rice and money instead of additional 5 kg of rice under the Scheme, he said that the rice is supplied to the State through the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Noting that 4 crore people out of nearly 7 crore in the State are getting ration under PDS (Public Distribution System), the Minister said that still 40 lakh people are awaiting ration card to avail food grains under PDS.

“We have sought the Union Government to release more quantity of rice and food grains to meet the growing demands of the State for ration under PDS. We are at present sourcing rice from Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to supply 5 kgs of additional rice to every person that has been promised under ‘Anna Bhagya’. However, we cannot say when the State Government will begin to provide 10 kgs of rice. Currently, the Government is paying Rs.170 a month to each beneficiary in lieu of 5 kgs of rice, as the State is short of the grain,” Minister Muniyappa said adding that the Government is making honest efforts to source rice that is required for wholesome implementation of ‘Anna Bhagya’ Scheme.

Maintaining that action will be taken if there are complaints on poor quality of grains, he said that the Government is committed for addressing the problems faced by Fair Price Shop owners.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MP Pratap Simha, MLA K. Harishgowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and other officials were present.