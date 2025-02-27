College students hold Cleaning Drive at Kukkarahalli Lake, surroundings
February 27, 2025

Mysuru: Seshadripuram Degree College, Mysuru, in collaboration with the IQAC, NSS Unit and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), had organised a Cleanliness Drive on Feb. 16 at 7 am near Kukkarahalli Lake and its surrounding areas in Saraswathipuram.

During the campaign, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and urged collective efforts to secure the city’s position as the cleanest in the country. Corporation Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh stressed the need for a plastic-free environment.

The event was attended by K.M. Siddappa, Assistant Professor of Kannada along with NSS volunteers, who actively participated in the initiative.

