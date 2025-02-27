Three-day KITE-2025 begins

February 27, 2025

Linking tourist circuits discussed: KEA Chairman Ayub Khan

Mysuru: The three-day Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE)-2025 began at Hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru yesterday. Ayub Khan, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) headquartered at Dasara Exhibition Grounds here, was one among the several dignitaries including hoteliers, travel operators and tourism stakeholders, who attended the event from Mysuru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, MLCs K. Govindaraju and Nagaraj Yadav, Chairman of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Srinivas, Principal Secretary of Tourism Department Salma Fathima, Director of Tourism Department Dr. K.V. Rajendra took part at the event.

A Tourist Guide, consisting of details of the tourist spots in the State, was also released on the occasion.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ayub Khan said, “there was an elaborate discussion about the feasibility and possibility of expanding tourism related activities in the State. The thrust was on promoting Karnataka Tourism across the world, by improving the basic infrastructural facilities, mainly by the linking of prominent tourism destinations in every regions as tourist circuit. For instance, the tourist circuit in Mysuru can be expanded further by establishing a link with the tourist attractions in the surroundings like T. Narasipur, Madikeri to name a few.

KSTDC Chairman Srinivas felicitated Ayub Khan and presented a memento.