Come April, MCC to collect Solid Waste Management user fee from residents

March 31, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will levy user fee for the Solid Waste Management from the residents from Apr.1. In a press release, the MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has said that in the first phase Rs. 10 will be charged for residential areas up to 500 sq.ft., Rs. 40 for areas measuring 501-1,000 sq.ft., Rs. 50 for areas measuring between 1,001 to 2,000 sq.ft. and Rs. 75 for residential areas measuring over 2,000 sq.ft.

The release further stated that the user fee was being levied as per the new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016 notified by Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

“The collection of user fees for solid waste management has also been mentioned in the notification issued by Department of Urban Development dated 9.10.2019 and the same was discussed during the progress review meeting headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT), State Committee Chairman Justice Subhash B. Adi on 17.1.2024. The MCC has also received approval from the Administrative Officer,” stated the release.