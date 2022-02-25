Come April, MCC to issue Trade Licence online

February 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking to put an end to the constraints faced by traders and other business fraternity in getting trade licence from the civic body, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has proposed to issue trade licences online with effect from Apr.1, 2022.

While on the one hand several businessmen were tired of making frequent visits to the MCC Office for getting the trade licence as there were too many procedures, some others used to keep silent after making several futile attempts to obtain one. This was causing huge revenue loss to the MCC.

Taking note of this, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has decided to issue trade licence online from Apr.1.

There are about 40,000 commercial buildings including Kalyana Mantaps, function halls, theatres, private establishments etc., in the city, out of which only 20,000 have obtained trade licence, according to an estimate.

Now as the MCC has planned to issue trade licence online, the civic body is currently busy in uploading the appropriate software that contains necessary details such as measurement of buildings etc. Sources said that the work on uploading the software began about a fortnight ago and will be completed in a month.

Trial run from Mar. 15

To begin with, the MCC has uploaded 10,000 applications in the software. The online renewal of trade licences will begin on an experimental basis from Mar.15 and the initiative will be formally launched from Apr.1.

Those applying for the first time seeking trade licence should apply online. After receiving the application, the MCC officials will visit the spot for an inspection, following which the trade licence will be issued.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Zone-3 Assistant Commissioner Satyamurthy said that following directions from the MCC Commissioner, the software is being uploaded in all the nine MCC Zones and the applications are being uploaded.

Once the trade licence is issued online, the applicants need not come to the MCC for renewal in the subsequent years, he said.

The traders can sit in the comforts of their home and get their trade licence renewed after payment of fees, he said adding that more staff have been deputed for software uploading and data entry to facilitate online issuance of trade licence from Apr.1.