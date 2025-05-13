Comedy Khiladigalu Season-3 winner dies at 33

May 13, 2025

Karkala: Rakesh Poojary Hoode, a popular Kannada comedian and winner of reality show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, passed away late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack while attending a friend’s mehendi ceremony at Karkala in Dakshina Kannada district. He was 33. Sources said that Rakesh reportedly collapsed and died on the spot.

Known for his comic timing and versatile performances, Poojary had become a household name through Comedy Khiladigalu reality show.

Originally from Karkala in Udupi district, he was the son of late Dinkar Poojary and Shambhavi. He gained popularity for his role in the Kannada television serial ‘Hitler Kalyana’ and also acted in several other TV serials. Besides his work on television, Poojary had a successful career in theatre and cinema. He acted in Kannada films such as ‘Pailwan’ and ‘Idu Entha Lokavayya’, and made a significant impact in Tulu cinema with films like ‘Petkammi’ and ‘Ammer Police’.

He is survived by his mother, Shambhavi, sister Rakshita and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Karkala. The funeral was attended by a host of notable personalities from the Kannada and Tulu entertainment industries, reflecting the significant impact Rakesh Poojary had made in his relatively short career.