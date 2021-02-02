Commercial Outlets to come up at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry premises

February 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The vacant space at century-old spacious Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road will be utilised by the District Administration to build commercial complexes to the eastern side.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri visited the Choultry last Sunday evening and gathered information about the available space in the Choultry from Manager Satish. Inspecting the campus, the DC opined that as the Choultry is a heritage structure, multi-storeyed buildings cannot come up anywhere in the compound that would mar the beauty of heritage structure.

Several departments have appealed to the District Administration regarding the vacant space in the Choultry that extends to 10 acres. If commercial complexes are constructed without violating the heritage guidelines, the income generated out of rent could be used to develop and maintain the Choultry, the DC said.

Thirteen commercial outlets can be constructed from Mangaluru Garage till the Nandini Milk Booth in front of Sri Amruteshwara Temple. The DC asked the officials from Nirmithi Kendra to submit a proposal for commercial complex works with the estimated costs.

The Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry was built 150 years ago and earlier it was maintained by the Municipal Administration. At present, it is managed by Sri Nanjaraja Bahadur Chhatra Managing Committee that has been constituted under the Muzrai Department. The Choultry was built with an intention to provide affordable accommodation to thousands of tourists who visit city.

The entire 10-acre Choultry land is owned by the State Government. Some portions are leased out to commercial establishments and one acre of land has been granted by the previous State Government headed by Siddharamaiah to build a hostel for Maharani’s College.

The land houses King’s Kourt Hotel, Information Department, Mayura Hotel owned by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), a Garage, three service stations-cum-petrol pumps, a beauty parlour and an old weighbridge. There are a few houses that have been occupied by the members of State Government Employees Association.

As per sources, the District Administration has plans to mop-up the revenue of the Choultry by constructing the commercial outlets. The DC also asked the Nirmithi Kendra officials to send a proposal to repair the Choultry.