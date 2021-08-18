‘Community and immunity need of the hour during COVID’

August 18, 2021

Trishikha Wadiyar launches Mysuru Gardener’s League

Mysore/Mysuru: “Every house must have a nutrition garden. It will not only build our immunity to fight against the pandemic but also in the process, makes Namma Mysuru more greener and healthier,” observed Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar of Mysuru royal family.

She was speaking after symbolically launching the “Mysuru Gardener’s League” by planting the sacred Sita Ashoka tree and Mysore Fig tree at Mysore Palace premises. Organic farmers collective ‘Sahaja Samrudha’ has initiated this programme to promote home-grown food and good health for all the citizens of Mysuru.

Nutrition Garden is an improved form of kitchen garden where select vegetable crops are grown more or less systematically so as to meet the nutritional requirements of the family.

“We all are witnessing waves of COVID which has changed everyone’s way of life and ended many lives. The various ‘waves’ of the pandemic have also made us all realise the importance of two things, Immunity and Community. Vaccines may give us temporary immunity and cylinders provide us with emergency oxygen; but we all realise now that the most resilient, sustainable and effective way of dealing with pandemics like COVID is to connect with nature and grow ‘natural vaccines’ that not only provide us with long term immunity but also produce oxygen as well,” she said.

G. Krishna Prasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha, mentioned that malnutrition is a global challenge with 4 out of 10 children being undernourished as per UN report. “Sahaja Samrudha is working on nutrition security, agro-biodiversity and livelihoods in rural Karnataka. The pandemic has worsened an already deficient landscape of nutrition and food security, so there is an urgent need for collective action. Creation of nutrition gardens for families is the only solution to alleviate malnutrition.”

Deepak Mangesh, Convener of Mysuru Gardener’s League, said: “This is an initiative to make Mysuru greener and healthier after realising the importance of immunity post-COVID. Being part of the League will set you on your journey towards being a grower by giving you access to free virtual gardening and composting sessions, a platform for exchanging knowledge on gardening and opportunity to be part of the Gardener’s Collective.”

Seed Rakhi’s and Beeja Bagina were also released on the occasion to promote sustainable lifestyle and sustainable celebration of the festivals.

Seema Prasad from Krishkala, Ravi K. Magal from Sahaja Seeds and League Head S.N. Chandan (CEO of Accnnnnrsst Media), volunteers Manju, Ajay, Shivrudra, Syed, Varsha, Vismaya Gowda, Ananth Krishnamurthy, Kavitha and Poornima were present during the occasion.

To become a member of the League, interested may contact Deepak on Mob: 99866-23073.