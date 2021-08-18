Mysore Varsity VC assures help to Afghan students
August 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar yesterday assured help to the Afghan students studying in various courses in the Varsity, who are deeply disturbed over the sudden development in their country.

Around 90 Afghan students, pursuing education at the University, are under panic over the safety of their family members back home. They expressed fear for not being able to speak to the family members after Talibans took control over Afghanistan. 

There are 20 students staying at the International Centre’s hostel belonging to the Varsity. Others are staying at rented houses at various layouts in the city. 

According to a student, “We are studying in Mysuru for the last five years. We left our country in 2019. Six of my family members live in Kabul and I have spoken to them. I have no idea on what to do.”

“Most of them have been studying under the scholarship provided by the Indian Government. They are pursuing MBA, MSW, M.Sc, LLM, Political Science and other courses,” said Janardhan, Director, International Centre. 

As the visas of some students would expire soon, they are planning to urge the Indian Government to extend their visas till the situation improves. The students met the University authorities yesterday explaining their plight seeking extension of visas.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hemantha Kumar and Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa extended moral support to the students and assured to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs about the plea for visa extension.

