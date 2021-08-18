Protest enters day-3: Anganwadi workers warn of intensifying stir from Aug. 23
News

Protest enters day-3: Anganwadi workers warn of intensifying stir from Aug. 23

August 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The indefinite stir launched by Anganwadi workers, under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Association, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here seeking fulfilment of their demands, entered the third day today.

The demands include immediate release of Rs. 340 crore grant by the Government to Women and Child Welfare Department for providing various facilities to Anganwadi workers and helpers, a hike in monthly wages, especially for those who are serving for more than 10-15 years, to give them eggs along with other groceries for distribution, ex-gratia payment of Rs. 30 lakh in case of death of Anganwadi workers while performing COVID-19 duties, just like other Corona Warriors are being paid, Rs. 1 lakh compensation in case of developing stress due to COVID-19 work and mandatory establishment of Pre-primary Classes at all Anganwadi centres, among others.

The protesting Anganwadi workers also sought a probe into alleged kickbacks received by a Minister who earlier held Women and Child Development portfolio and resignation of the accused Minister from the State Cabinet.

The protesters warned of intensifying their protest from Aug. 23, if the Government failed to act on their just demands by then.

On the third day of the stir today, a good number of Anganwadi workers from H.D. Kote and Mysuru taluks took part in the stir. The Association office-bearers H.S. Sunanda, Leelavathi, Pushpalatha, Manjula, Ajitha and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching