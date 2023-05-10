Royal family members exercise franchise

May 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking part in the biggest democratic exercise of the State, Mysore royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, accompanied by his wife Trishikha Kumari, cast his vote at Srikantha School polling booth in Agrahara this morning.

Speaking to presspersons, Yaduveer lauded the efforts and arrangements made by the Election Commission for ensuring maximum voter turnout. Pointing out that Constituencies of the city witnessed a low voter turnout in almost all previous polls, he urged the people to turn up at the polling booths in large numbers and thus ensure total success of this ‘Festival of Democracy’.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar too cast her vote at Srikantha School this morning.

Pramoda Devi, who arrived in her car, went inside the polling booth where she was told to produce her voter ID card. But, as she had forgot to carry the ID card along with her, she returned back to her car and asked her attendant to bring the same from her house in Mysore Palace. She sat for about 30 minutes in her car waiting for the attendant to bring the ID proof. After getting her ID card, she cast her vote.

Polling booth staff and general public taking photos and selfies with the Royal Couple.

Speaking to presspersons, Pramoda Devi said she forgot to carry ID card at the moment in her urgency to cast vote.

Asking the people to compulsorily carry any one of the permitted ID cards to the polling booth, she appealed the electorate to exercise their franchise without fail as it is also their right and duty to elect a Government of their choice in our democratic system.