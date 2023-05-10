1.2 lakh vials of indelible ink supplied by MPVL

May 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) has supplied 1.2 lakh vials of indelible ink for Assembly elections in the State today.

The then Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar established MPVL in 1937, while the production of indelible ink began in1962.

Apart from the Assembly elections in Karnataka and most of the other States, the indelible ink is supplied across the country for Parliamentary elections too. The ink is also exported to other countries for elections.

The ink is applied on the left hand index finger of every voter, that marks proof of voting, which remains testimony to the process of successful conduct of elections in the country.