1.2 lakh vials of indelible ink supplied by MPVL
News

1.2 lakh vials of indelible ink supplied by MPVL

May 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) has supplied 1.2 lakh vials of indelible ink for Assembly elections in the State today.

The then Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar established MPVL in 1937, while the production of indelible ink began in1962.

Apart from the Assembly elections in Karnataka and most of the other States, the indelible ink is supplied across the country for Parliamentary elections too. The ink is also exported to other countries for elections.

The ink is applied on the left hand index finger of every voter, that marks proof of voting, which remains testimony to the process of successful conduct of elections in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching