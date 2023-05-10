City, District Police make elaborate security for peaceful voting

May 10, 2023

4,914 Police personnel deployed; Cops keep vigil over 1,597 polling booths through web casting; City Top Cop, DCP visit critical booths

Mysore/Mysuru: There is heavy security and the Police are keeping a hawk eye vigil to ensure peaceful voting today in city.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, soon after casting his vote along with his wife Jyothi at the Government Higher Primary School polling booth in Jalapuri Police Quarters this morning, straight away left to supervise the security arrangements in city.

The City Top Cop and DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj visited critical booths in Narasimharaja and other Constituencies and inspected the security arrangements.

Additional Police force has been deployed in critical booths to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place.

Picture shows DCP (Law & Order) M. Muthuraj supervising security arrangements in Narasimharaja Constituency today.

CCTVs have also been installed and the Police are keeping a hawk eye vigil over mischief mongers and are overseeing the polling procedure through web casting.

No untoward incidents or malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported when we went to the Press.

In a press meet on security arrangements held at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in city yesterday, City Police Commissioner Ramesh had said that 2,400 Police personnel drawn from City Civil, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and paramilitary forces have been deployed in polling booths in city limits.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Sector Mobile Squads and Flying Squads will be moving across the city and will be supervising the security arrangements and will also see that no untoward incidents take place during voting, he added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar had said that 2,514 Police personnel have been deployed at rural places in the district and added that Civil, District Armed Reserve (DAR), KSRP and Paramilitary Force have been deployed besides stating that Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SPs) and Additional SPs were on security duty.