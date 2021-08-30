Additional Police force to keep vigil at Chamundi Foothill

August 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the horrific incident of a girl student being gang raped at the foot of Chamundi Hill, Senior Police officials have deployed additional Police personnel to keep vigil in the surroundings of Chamundi Hill and foothill besides stepping up 24×7 patrolling.

The areas around the foot of the hill come under the jurisdictions of Alanahalli, Krishnaraja and Mysuru Rural Police, who have stepped up security in their respective jurisdictions. Checking of vehicles is being conducted in the four routes to Chamundi Hill — J.C. Nagar route, Nandi route, Uttanahalli route and the JSS College route.

Police patrolling has been intensified during nights and two additional patrolling vehicles each have been given to Krishnaraja and Mysuru Rural Police.

Steps have been taken to prevent youths (boys and girl) from moving around the foothills and cases are being registered against those found consuming liquor at public places. Twenty cases have already been booked in two days in this regard, said a Police Officer.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that additional Police force has been deployed and the number of patrolling vehicles has been increased for security purpose.

As there will be no movement of people at the foothills during dark, miscreants are taking advantage of this to indulge in criminal activities and strict action will be taken against them. Instructions have been given to book cases against those found consuming liquor at public places and creating nuisance.