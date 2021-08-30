Conviction of assaulters hinges on victim’s statements

August 30, 2021

Rape survivor, friend leave Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Punishment for harsher crimes like the gang rape of an MBA student that occurred in Mysuru on Aug. 24 requires textbook investigation that has every element in order. This requires a professional, specialised approach from the Police to ensure a watertight case that results in conviction.

But in the absence of the statement from the rape survivor, it has become challenging for the Police to collect evidence. The victim’s statement to the Police is a crucial aspect and Courts have held that the statement of a rape survivor should be enough to secure conviction.

Even the Supreme Court has held that in India no girl will go to the Police Station and say she was raped by this man.

“When it comes from the heart, the judge should accept her testimony and conviction can be based on it. The victim’s statement is absolutely trustworthy, unblemished and of sterling quality,” the SC has observed.

In the Mysuru gang rape, however, there is no statement from the victim and she has been taken back to her hometown by her parents even after the doctors advised against such moves. Police sources told Star of Mysore that the rape survivor is not responding to their messages and calls.

The victim is unwilling to record her statement in connection with the case. Police sources said that the victim had also declined to give her statement earlier as she was so traumatised and was not in a position to give a statement.

“The parents do not want the name of their daughter to come out at any cost and she has been taken to Mumbai. We have not got a single line from her and we have even sent the photos of the accused to her for identification but we have not heard from her so far,” a Police officer admitted.

Even the victim’s friend has got discharged from the hospital and his parents have taken him back to hometown that is next to Mysuru district.

Though the Police are tight-lipped about his identity, sources said that he is the son of an industrialist and has the backing of a powerful politician who has put pressure on the Police to not reveal his identity.

Sources said that this and the non-cooperation of the victim might turn out to be the biggest roadblocks to secure punishment to the accused. Also, sources added that the victim’s friend was engaged to a girl from his native place and his parents feel that his marital prospects would be hampered if his identity is revealed. As his statements to the Police are filled with gaps and inconsistencies, the investigation teams are expecting more clarity from him.

To secure conviction in this case, the Police have to depend on technological upgrades, DNA sampling, documentation, finesse in handling evidence and also psychological profiling of the rapists. They have to check for patterns and evolve better methods of handling the accused and obtain confessions to ensure justice, said legal experts.