Mysuru Police intensify lockdown surveillance

April 18, 2020

Begin crackdown on lockdown evaders, block roads, warn through mikes

Mysore/Mysuru: In a stringent measure to enforce the lockdown to contain the Coronavirus spread, the Mysuru Police blocked many roads to prevent violators riding or driving. They have stepped up surveillance and are making public announcements to deter people from venturing out.

“As many people, especially youth venture out on motorbikes or cars to roam around despite lockdown, we have blocked many roads to stop violators from coming out for joy rides,” a Police official told Star of Mysore.

Though a few categories of people are exempt from the lockdown with curfew pass to commute as they are in essential services or supplies, hundreds of others still come out of houses for fun ride or drive on deserted roads with their adrenaline pumping.

“We have blocked many roads and have posted Policemen and lady Police to prevent violators from coming out of their homes or flats on their vehicles and indulge in drag race or zoom at top speed as the roads are virtually empty. Many violators have been in the act, fined and their vehicles seized,” said the official.

The Police have barricaded all roads in Vijayanagar 1st and 2nd Stages, Nazarbad, Janata Nagar, Kuvempunagar, J.P. Nagar, Jayalakshmipuram, Srirampura 2nd Stage and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Nagar 2nd Stage, where COVID-19 positive cases were traced and are keeping a watch.

Meanwhile, following 12 positive cases yesterday, residents of Ashokapuram, Jayanagar, Hebbal, Lokanayakanagar, Raghavendranagar, Mathuranagar, B.M. Sri Nagar, Metagalli, Nazarbad, Medar Block and other areas have voluntarily blocked all connecting roads to the main road in their areas by placing huge stones, bricks and thorny bushes across the roads restricting the movement of vehicles.

The Police have also blocked all main roads in the city and are only allowing vehicles carrying essential commodities, government service personnel, media personnel, home delivery vehicles and those going to hospitals and medical stores.

Police were seen questioning those who were found not wearing masks and were requesting them to wear masks as their negligence would prove costly to others including their own family members.

It looks like even the sun is preventing the people from coming out of their houses. The intense heat is forcing people to stay indoors between 12 noon and till sunset. People are now seen walking to nearby stores to purchase essential commodities, leaving their vehicles at homes.

Warnings, instructions being issued

Following stricter enforcement of lockdown rules, the Police are issuing instructions and warnings through public address system fitted to Garuda and PCR vehicles.

The Police are instructing the public about the movement of vehicles till 12 noon and avoid unnecessary movements and co-operate with them in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.