Seven more COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru, one in Mandya

April 18, 2020

Heritage City reports second SARI case

Mysore/Mysuru: After recording 12 COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru yesterday, the highest positive cases in a single day, the district reported seven more positive cases today. With this the cumulative tally of positive cases has jumped to 80 and active cases at 58. Nine persons have been discharged today taking the total persons to be discharged to 22. Malavalli in Mandya has one more case taking the total positive cases to 12.

Among the positive cases reported today, most of them are from the Coronavirus epicentre Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics. One is a Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) case from Mosambayanahalli village of Mysuru taluk.

P-365, a 30-year-old male from Jubilant, a secondary contact of P-52, P-366, a 50-year-old male again from Nanjangud Jubilant and a secondary contact of P-52 have tested positive.

P-375, a 26-year-old female and a secondary contact of P52 (wife) from Nanjangud Jubilant Generics, P382, a 30-year-old male, a secondary contact of P52 and P383, a 36-year-old male and a secondary contact of P52, P384, a 28-year-old male also a secondary contact of P52 have tested positive today.

P-369, a 65-year-old male from Mosambayanahalli village of Mysuru taluk is a SARI case to test positive. He is the second SARI case from Mysuru, the first being P-273 is a 72-year-old male from Nazarbad. The patient had no foreign travel history and has not been in contact with any COVID-19 positive patients.

With the emergence of second SARI case, contact tracing is being carried out by the District Administration. Family is being tested now as they’re primary contacts, said a communication from Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to shift gears and go on an aggressive surveillance mode to identify patients with Influenza like Illness (ILI) and SARI. “We are chasing the virus. We have decided to identify and test all ILI and SARI cases,” health officials said.