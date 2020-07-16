DC calls for effective management of Containment Zones, Home Isolations

July 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Coronavirus pandemic is spreading, creation of Containment Zones and careful and effective management of these zones can help limit the transmission till the time scientists, pharmaceuticals companies develop COVID-19 vaccine.

These zones help reduce people-to-people contact and break the chain of virus spread — the motive behind Government-announced lockdowns. These zones serve the same purpose. According to health experts, the creation of Containment Zones is the only practical Isolation strategy available with the Government. It empowers local authorities, both in urban and rural areas, for effective management of these zones.

In Mysuru too several Containment Zones have been declared and with the rise in cases, the number of such zones too is set to rise. Also, there has been an increase in home Isolation cases and here too strict monitoring is required where steps are taken by local officers to strictly enforce the rules and protocols as issued by the Central and State Governments.

In the wake of these developments, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has asked ground-level teams, supervisors, cleaning staff, Police and other frontline workers to take enough precautions so that the disease does not spread. He was addressing a team of officers at Zilla Panchayat Hall yesterday.

He asked the officers to take local elected representatives, religious and community heads into confidence while declaring an area as Containment Zone or a home Isolation area. “Local officers have been empowered to decide which area needs to be marked as Containment Zones. They can decide how large they would be, and what kind of restrictions would apply, after taking stock of the situation looking at the number of positive cases,” he said.

The size of Containment Zones is getting smaller as the number of cases is rising. “The smaller size helping us minimise focus to a particular area, society, building, and house. Now the demarcation of Containment Zones is narrowed down from entire localities to colonies, neighbourhood to streets and lanes to particular buildings, and now just particular floors. Identify local associations, resident welfare associations and other voluntary associations and continue working as per protocol,” he told officers.

As the Coronavirus infection rates are rising by the day, there might be a shortage of beds. “Patients can be admitted to private hospitals at any time and under any circumstances. Inform the managements of the private hospitals about the bed requirements and if the hospitals do not cooperate, cases can be registered against them under various legal provisions,” the DC said.

Abhiram Sankar also directed officers not to delay the shifting of patients to hospitals and COVID Care Centres after they test positive. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, District Urban Development Cell Officer Lokanath, AYUSH District Officer Dr. Seethalakshmi, District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Reproductive and Child Health Officer Dr. L. Ravi, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju, District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. Chidambar, Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director P. Shivanna and other officers were present.

Home Isolation only if necessary, says DC

Home Isolation will be done only in necessary cases where there is a desperate need, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has said.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said that it has been observed that many people who tested positive and who had requested Home Isolation have gone out of their homes and have spread the disease. “To avoid this, only urgent and necessary cases will be permitted to be in Home Isolation. The decision will be taken by the Health Department on case-to-case basis,” he said.

In all other cases, COVID positive patients will be admitted to the designated hospitals and Care Centres where they will be taken care of by doctors, he added.

All the officers have been directed to follow Home Isolation protocols strictly and before permitting Home Isolation, the houses, facilities and other amenities including patient attendees will be thoroughly checked and certified. Only if the facilities meet the Home Isolation protocols, the same is permitted, the DC explained.