MCC’s 5% Property Tax rebate extended up to May 31

April 8, 2020

With the new order, tax payers can remit taxes once the lockdown ends

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has extended the five percent Property Tax rebate offered to taxpayers in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) till May 31. The order was passed by B.B. Cauvery, Director, Directorate of Municipal Administration in Bengaluru yesterday.

Usually, the Government offers the rebate to tax payers in the month of April (from Apr. 1 to Apr. 30) to all property owners who want to pay their yearly tax in full.

This year, however, due to COVID-19 scare, the MCC has not been able to collect taxes through its Zonal offices as they have remained closed and even the online collection system was not implemented as promised earlier by the MCC as there was no approval from the government.

It may be recalled that Star of Mysore had published a report on Apr. 5 under the title ‘Coronavirus hits MCC Property Tax collection’, wherein it was highlighted that there will be no five percent Property Tax rebate and no online payment facility until further notice.

Following pleas by Urban Local Bodies across the State seeking to extend the rebate, the State Government yesterday issued an order and extended the benefit by one month, till May 31.

The Government, taking note of the pleas which highlighted that as per the lockdown regulations, it was imperative to avoid public congregation at offices and banks, issued the order extending the rebate benefit to May 31.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration made amendments to Section 2 and 3 of Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 to facilitate the one month extension.

Now, as per the order, the five percent Property Tax rebate benefit has been extended till May 31 for the year 2020-21, covering MCC and all other Municipal Corporations and Urban local bodies, barring BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike).

Sources in the MCC told Star of Mysore that once the lockdown is lifted, people can head to all the nine Zonal offices and pay the Property Tax and also avail of the rebate till May 31.

Systems will be in place for the smooth payment of taxes and public will not be inconvenienced. Public notifications will be issued asking the public to pay taxes after the lockdown. Sources added that the HDFC Bank has been authorised to collect taxes on the MCC’s behalf.