Potholes in heart of city! Is MCC aware?

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: It seems Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) lacks the ability to quick fix the potholes, when one takes a glimpse at the pothole in near the arch gate on Irwin Road, adjacent to KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand here.

It has been several days since the road has been damaged, but either the MCC officials are not aware or may have kept mum, for the reasons best known to them.

With the road connecting KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand, it witnesses heavy traffic density throughout the day, making it imperative for MCC in maintaining the surrounding roads, at least to prevent accidents.

It is not just one case of blatant negligence on the part of the officials, as the number of such cases may go further up, if one takes a look at the roads in the city. But still, the MCC should adopt a quick fix solution, when it comes to damages in the roads in the heart of the city.

To return to the issue surrounding Irwin Road, the stretch of the road winds up to Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle from the arch gate, has manholes, but while laying the tar, the level of the road has not be maintained, leaving the manhole below the road level. It gradually turns into a pothole, severely inconveniencing vehicle riders.

Similar is the condition of a stretch of Hunsur Road at the junction connecting Valmiki Road near Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli). Majority of the vehicle riders are caught off-guard as they notice the pothole too late and attempt to turn their vehicle either left or right, to avoid riding over the pothole, leaving the riders of vehicles coming behind in a state of confusion, ending up with accident at times.

The public demand that, the MCC should take immediate action to fill the potholes, along with entrusting the task to MCC Zone Offices to regularly inspect the roads in their respective limits and fill the potholes.