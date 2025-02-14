VIP politicians seek blessings from Dalai Lama at Bylakuppe

February 14, 2025

Centre grants Z-category security cover to Dalai Lama all over India

Kushalnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the Bylakuppe Tibetan settlement this morning and sought the blessings of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Sanjay Kumar was welcomed at the Federation of Tibetan Cooperatives in India (FTCI) before visiting Golden Temple, Sera Lachi Monastery and Sera Lachi University. He also toured the Organic Research Training Centre (ORTC) and interacted with members of Tibetan community.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, accompanied by his wife Kannika Parameshwari Parameshwara, also visited the Tibetan spiritual leader. B.R. Patil, MLA of Aland Assembly Constituency, also sought his blessings.

Expressing his deep respect for Buddhism, Parameshwara stated, “We practice Buddhism and have come to seek the Dalai Lama’s blessings. We have immense respect for him.” He noted that he has met the Dalai Lama multiple times in the past.

Z-category security

Amid heightened security concerns, the Centre has now granted the Dalai Lama Z-category armed protection. The Union Home Ministry has directed the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of his security nationwide. Previously, he was under the protection of the Himachal Pradesh Police, with additional security provided during travel to Delhi or other locations. Following a Central intelligence review, he will now be safeguarded by a dedicated team of around 30 CRPF Commandos working in shifts.

Picture shows Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar walking in front of Golden Temple this morning.

Sermons to 25,000 devotees

Yesterday, the Dalai Lama conferred a Long-Life Empowerment based on White Tara, the Wish-Fulfilling Wheel, titled ‘A Stream of Nectar of Immortality,’ at the debate yard of Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. The ritual was composed by his former Regent and Tutor, Takdak Rinpoche Ngawang Sungrab Thutop.

The temple was filled with monks and nuns, while thousands more gathered under a large awning in the debate yard. An estimated 25,000 people, including many Tibetans from other Karnataka settlements, attended the empowerment ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration continued his official visit to Bylakuppe, touring monasteries, schools and community institutions.

At Namdroling Nunnery and Golden Temple, he paid respects at the shrine of the late Penor Rinpoche and was welcomed by Tulku Choedhar, Managing Trustee of Namdroling Monastery.

Sikyong then visited Sambhota Tibetan School in Arlikumari, where students and staff greeted him warmly. He also toured a nearby kindergarten, discussing future development plans.

Later, he visited the Tibetan Local Justice Commission and Tsojhe Khangsar Hospital, where he inspected facilities and met with patients.