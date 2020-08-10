Kodagu receives 272 percent more rainfall in just 7 days

August 10, 2020

Kushalnagar: Kodagu received 579 mm rainfall in seven days between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 as against a normal rainfall of 156 mm. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), this is the highest rainfall in Karnataka.

With 579 mm rains, the district has received 272 percent more rainfall in just seven days, says KSNDMC data.

During the same period, Madikeri Taluk received 693 mm while the normal rainfall is 219 mm, Somwarpet Taluk received 442 mm as against a normal rainfall of 127 mm and Virajpet Taluk received 562 mm from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 as against a normal rainfall of 128 mm.

Kodagu received 235 mm, the highest rainfall in India on a single day on Aug. 7 (Friday). According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district received 235 mm rains along with Mahabaleshwar and Matheran in Maharashtra.

Bhagamandala in Madikeri Taluk received 784 mm between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 as against a normal rainfall of 341 mm. On Aug. 7, Bhagamandala received 388 mm on a single day. Kutta in South Kodagu received 389.5 mm rainfall in a single day on Aug. 6. From January 2020 till yesterday (Aug. 9), Kodagu has received 1,652 mm rainfall.

The district has been witnessing unusual rainfall patterns since the last three years and this is due to global warming.

According to Dr. T.V. Ramachandra, Coordinator, Energy and Wetlands Research Group (Centre for Ecological Sciences) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru, global warming and climate change have resulted in the reduction in number of rainy days. The amount of rain — quantum —which is supposed to spread for 35-45 days is coming in 5-10 days, he said.

Harangi Reservoir in Somwarpet Taluk has so far recorded the highest inflow of 13,592 cusecs of water and an outflow of 14,233 cusecs has been recorded. Till now, 5 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) water has been collected and discharged to Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Mandya district.