Police delay in booking case sparked violence: MLA Sait

February 14, 2025

‘Demand for an additional Police Station at Udayagiri pending since five years’

Mysuru: Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait has accused the Mysuru Police of delaying the registration of a case (First Information Report) concerning the offensive posters targeting religion on social media that ultimately led to stone-pelting at Udayagiri.

Criticising the Police for registering the case only in the evening despite the complaint being filed in the morning, he called for a review of the delay and stressed that innocent people should not be harassed.

Reacting to the tense situation at Udayagiri limits, he clarified that the unrest was not triggered by the photos of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi but by derogatory remarks written about a religious leader.

Choosing not to comment further, he stated that he refrains from engaging in politics during times of mourning (Sait’s elder brother passed away yesterday) and that the incident has already taken place.

He asserted that he would not respond to any individual’s statements, emphasising that in this matter, neither the political party nor individual is important.

To support those arrested, he mentioned that a team of lawyers has been formed after distressed parents of arrested individuals sought help. He urged authorities to investigate those responsible for creating the offensive image and inciting the riot, adding that he would discuss the issue with the Home Minister.

Tanveer Sait also reiterated his long-standing demand for an additional Police Station in Udayagiri, stating that he has been pursuing the request for the past five years.

No role of SDPI

Meanwhile, Abdul Majeed, State President of SDPI clarified that SDPI had no involvement in the stone-pelting incident at Udayagiri.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office in Udayagiri yesterday, he stated that if the Police provide video evidence of the stone-pelting, they would themselves hand over the culprits to the Police. He emphasised that those who committed wrongdoings should be punished, but under no circumstances should innocent people be arrested.

He mentioned that if the Police had been vigilant, this incident would not have occurred. He criticised the Police for delaying the registration of FIRs against the accused.