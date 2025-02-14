Udayagiri stone-pelting incident: Cops use hi-tech system to identify accused; 16 arrested

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) has so far arrested 16 individuals in connection with the recent stone-pelting incident at Udayagiri Police Station and surrounding areas, triggered by a derogatory social media post about the Delhi Assembly elections. Initially, eight suspects were arrested, followed by another eight, bringing the total to 16.

The investigation team, led by CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police S.N. Sandesh Kumar (now transferred abruptly) along with Inspectors K.C. Poovaiah and Mohan and team, identified the accused through CCTV footage. During questioning, the arrested individuals admitted to their involvement in the violence.

Police reviewed video footage and photographic evidence with the suspects during interrogations, which continued until late yesterday. So far, authorities have identified around 50 suspects, while over a thousand people were present at the scene.

Many were seen hurling stones at the Udayagiri Police Station and Police vehicles, injuring seven officers and personnel. DCP M. Mutturaju’s car and over five other vehicles sustained damage, including shattered windows.

According to the FIR, the mob coordinated the attack via WhatsApp, mobile messages, and social media before assembling near the Police Station. CCTV footage revealed that several individuals collected stones from different locations, packed them in bags and actively participated in the assault.

The local Police, including teams from N.R. Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla and Nazarbad Police Stations, have intensified their search for the absconding suspects. Apart from CCTV footage, social media posts by the public are being screened to identify the culprits. Inflammatory speeches made to provoke the stone-pelting are also under the Police radar.

Officers visited residences in Udayagiri, Ghousia Nagar, Shanthinagar, Aziz Sait Nagar, Rajivnagar and surrounding areas. Some suspects have been missing for a week, while others have fled. Taking the incident seriously, the Nazarbad and CCB Police are using advanced technology to track down the remaining accused.