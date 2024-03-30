Accused was summoned to Mysuru where he denied any involvement 

March 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: On February 15, 2024, Siddaiah, a resident of Sathagalli in Mysuru city, filed a missing person report at the Udayagiri Police Station concerning his daughter, 36-year-old D.S. Shruthi, and her 11-year-old son Rohan, who had been missing since March 12, 2023.

The report outlined that Shruthi had left her husband, establishing contact with Sagar Nayak Lamani from Vijayapura via Facebook, and the two had developed a romantic relationship.

When Inspector Sudhakar requested further details from Siddaiah, he informed the Police that his daughter had left home on March 12, 2023, bound for Vijayapura, and had contacted him from there.

According to Siddaiah, Shruthi had travelled to Vijayapura to meet Sagar. In response, Inspector Sudhakar summoned Sagar to Mysuru for questioning. During the inquiry, Sagar informed Sudhakar that Shruthi had indeed visited Vijayapura but had left after meeting him.

Continuing his investigation, Sudhakar proceeded to inquire with the Vijayapura Police regarding any reports of unidentified deceased individuals, specifically a woman and her son, discovered in March 2023.

The Vijayapura Police affirmed the existence of one such report, confirming the discovery of unidentified bodies of a woman and a boy found within two bags in a well. This crucial information further linked missing person report filed by Siddaiah with the tragic events that unfolded in Vijayapura.