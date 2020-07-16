Move to grant caste, income certificates for poor Brahmins hailed

Mysuru Brahmin Association felicitates Revenue Minister R. Ashoka
Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government is likely to take a call on issuing caste and income certificates to members of the Brahmin community. At present, caste and income certificates are issued only to members of the SC, ST and OBC groups.
The Revenue Department has directed Tahsildars to issue caste and income certificates to economically weaker sections of those in the Brahmin community. Brahmins are in a minority, accounting for a mere three percent of Karnataka’s seven crore population.
The Government’s decision has been welcomed by Mysuru Brahmin Association and Revenue Minister R. Ashoka was felicitated in city yesterday. The ceremony was held under the leadership of Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas.
Accepting the felicitations, Ashoka said that following complaints that Tahsildars have been not issuing these certificates, the Department, in a recent circular, asked DCs to take steps to ensure issue of the same to economically weaker sections of the Brahmin community.
The Centre has enacted a law to provide 10 percent reservation to all candidates belonging to economically weaker sections, irrespective of castes. Income and caste certificates would help candidates avail facilities provided by the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board.
State Government would consider issuing caste certificates to the Brahmins so that they too can benefit from the State’s various welfare schemes. “Though Brahmins belong to the forward community, they are economically weaker and need financial support,” said Ashoka.
Brahmins whose gross annual family income is less than Rs. 8 lakh per annum will be eligible for the benefit schemes. “The Brahmin Development Board will soon be authorised to issue caste and income certificates to the members of the Brahmin community so that they can also benefit from the schemes,” he said.
“The Board also proposes to provide interest-free loans to the financially weaker sections of the people in the Brahmin community,” Ashoka added.
Mysuru Brahmin Association President D.T. Prakash urged the Minister to provide 10 percent of the State Government jobs and seats in the State-run educational institutions, including professional colleges.
Mysuru District and City Brahmin Association General Secretary Apoorva Suresh, Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastry, Kadakola Jagadeesh, Suchendra, K.M. Nishanth, Srikanth Kashyap, Chakrapani, Jayasimha Sridhar and others were present during the occasion.
Brahmins are highly educated professionals, and when the state government started castigating them, and discriminating them in professional college admissions and jobs, they simply moved North, where even today, there is hatred towards Brahmins, and they were the first group of professionals who left India, and the brain drain started. I remember a few Gowda applicants, were given admission to Mysore Medical College , even in 1960s, rejecting a few more Brahmin applicants who had better marks, by operating the wicked Reservation and quota, and the education minister said at that time, he had to do it because these Gowda applicants as doctors would serve their communities. Well, they all tried to go abraod and sat for exams for entry and failed. The rejected appicants applied to North Indian Medical Colleges and got their admissions. They also sat for the same entry exams, and passed , and are now highly regarded specialists in US and Europe.
Recalling what TJS George said in his column aout Manusmriti: ” “From the eastern sea to the western sea, the area in between the two mountains [presumably the Himalayas and the Vindhyas] is what wise men call the land of the Aryas… Beyond it is the country of the barbarians.”
Yes, starting from Tamil Nadu which badly discrimnated Brahmins ( Thevars, pillais preferred), Karnataka (Gowdas, Langayats preferred), Andhra ( Reddys preferred) and Kerala ( Nairs preferred), and all these days, Muslims very preferred. it ihas been evident that the South is the country of Barbarians.
Hello
I think what you meant to say that in the North there is even today no hatred towards brahmins. There is a typo there.
I agree with you 100%. Look at the Google CEO, Sunderam Pichai, studied in an IIT in the North and left for US. There are many like him, who saw that there is no hope for them in tghe South of India, moved to North and flourished occupying positions in the Central government. Others, professionals simply moved to US, UK and Australia as doctors and engineers first and as IT specialists next, and have flourished.
I tend to agree with George and you, about the remarks on the South.