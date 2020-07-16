Move to grant caste, income certificates for poor Brahmins hailed

July 16, 2020

Mysuru Brahmin Association felicitates Revenue Minister R. Ashoka

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government is likely to take a call on issuing caste and income certificates to members of the Brahmin community. At present, caste and income certificates are issued only to members of the SC, ST and OBC groups.

The Revenue Department has directed Tahsildars to issue caste and income certificates to economically weaker sections of those in the Brahmin community. Brahmins are in a minority, accounting for a mere three percent of Karnataka’s seven crore population.

The Government’s decision has been welcomed by Mysuru Brahmin Association and Revenue Minister R. Ashoka was felicitated in city yesterday. The ceremony was held under the leadership of Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas.

Accepting the felicitations, Ashoka said that following complaints that Tahsildars have been not issuing these certificates, the Department, in a recent circular, asked DCs to take steps to ensure issue of the same to economically weaker sections of the Brahmin community.

The Centre has enacted a law to provide 10 percent reservation to all candidates belonging to economically weaker sections, irrespective of castes. Income and caste certificates would help candidates avail facilities provided by the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board.

State Government would consider issuing caste certificates to the Brahmins so that they too can benefit from the State’s various welfare schemes. “Though Brahmins belong to the forward community, they are economically weaker and need financial support,” said Ashoka.

Brahmins whose gross annual family income is less than Rs. 8 lakh per annum will be eligible for the benefit schemes. “The Brahmin Development Board will soon be authorised to issue caste and income certificates to the members of the Brahmin community so that they can also benefit from the schemes,” he said.

“The Board also proposes to provide interest-free loans to the financially weaker sections of the people in the Brahmin community,” Ashoka added.

Mysuru Brahmin Association President D.T. Prakash urged the Minister to provide 10 percent of the State Government jobs and seats in the State-run educational institutions, including professional colleges.

Mysuru District and City Brahmin Association General Secretary Apoorva Suresh, Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastry, Kadakola Jagadeesh, Suchendra, K.M. Nishanth, Srikanth Kashyap, Chakrapani, Jayasimha Sridhar and others were present during the occasion.