Three COVID Care Centres to come up at NR Constituency

COVID-19, News

July 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the District Administration is looking at various options to control COVID-19 spread including imposition of mini-lockdown in some areas of Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency from where many Coronavirus positive cases are reported on a daily basis, three COVID Care Centres (CCCs) are being readied in the Constituency to help fight the deadly pandemic.

The Quba COVID Care Centres will be set up at Farooqia College in Udayagiri, Andalus Public School at Rajeevnagar and Beedi Workers Hospital at Azeez Sait Nagar. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar inaugurated the Quba COVID-19 Help Centre on July 14 which has its own 24×7 helpline number 91640-54053 at Quba Public School in Udayagiri. Abdul Aziz Chand, Zaheerullah Haq, area Corporators, representatives of NGOs and others were present.

The CCCs are being set up after former Mayor Ayub Khan and Corporators Shoukath Pasha and Syed Hasratulla Khan requested the DC for the same.

Rifahul Muslimeen Educational Trust (RMET) Hon. Secretary Taj Mohammed Khan, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said “Farooqia D.Ed College in Udayagiri will be used for CCC. On the DC’s request, we have provided the building. However, the Government will make rest of the arrangements required.”

“We also offered Farooqia Girls School for COVID care but it was denied as it was not suitable for the purpose. We are always ready to provide any facility and support needed,” he added.

Speaking to SOM this morning, former Mayor Ayub Khan, who is also the President of Quba COVID-19 Help Centre, said: “There are two ambulances attached to our Helpline which will be used to ferry patients for swab testing and to take Corona positive patients to Hospitals. Till now, more than 100 patients have been taken for swab testing.” The Help Centre, along with the help of NGOs and Masjid heads, will also help in distributing groceries and essentials to houses that will come under areas which will be sealed down once it is declared a Containment Zone, he added.

