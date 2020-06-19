Minister distributes kits to Healthcare Workers, Home Guards and Newspaper Distributors

Mysore/Mysuru: District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday distributed grocery kits to healthcare workers, home guards and newspaper distributors, who have rendered service during testing time of Coronavirus pandemic.
At a function organised by the District Administration at Kalamandira in city, Somashekar symbolically distributed 100 grocery kits sponsored by Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics.
Speaking on the occasion, MP Pratap Simha, while praising their hard work, said, “During lockdown period, even doctors were afraid to come out of their houses due to fear of getting infected, but brave healthcare workers have risked their lives to fight disease as frontline warriors. Similarly, home guards and newspaper distributors have rendered their services in the pandemic situation.”
District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar also lauded the efforts of these workers.
Forest Minister Anand Singh, MLA S.A. Ramdas, ZP CEO Prashant Mishra, ASP P.V. Sneha, District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Chennappa and others were present.
This ridiculous scene of someone,whether it is a minister giving away kits or Raghulal pharmacists donating sanitisers is shown in a photograph of the person giving it and the person receiving it receiving it with a few people surrounding that person.You do not see this silly photograph anywhere in the world:in third world countries or first world countries.
Again, when parents go and get the hall tickets for the SSLC exams,why brandish it in a photograph?
Is the above,some kind of cultural aberration peculiar to the third world India? Very amusing indeed, in these days of Corona virus,when even masked people are advised not to congregate together.