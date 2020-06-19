Minister distributes kits to Healthcare Workers, Home Guards and Newspaper Distributors

June 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday distributed grocery kits to healthcare workers, home guards and newspaper distributors, who have rendered service during testing time of Coronavirus pandemic.

At a function organised by the District Administration at Kalamandira in city, Somashekar symbolically distributed 100 grocery kits sponsored by Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Pratap Simha, while praising their hard work, said, “During lockdown period, even doctors were afraid to come out of their houses due to fear of getting infected, but brave healthcare workers have risked their lives to fight disease as frontline warriors. Similarly, home guards and newspaper distributors have rendered their services in the pandemic situation.”

District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar also lauded the efforts of these workers.

Forest Minister Anand Singh, MLA S.A. Ramdas, ZP CEO Prashant Mishra, ASP P.V. Sneha, District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Chennappa and others were present.