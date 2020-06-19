COVID-19 pandemic: Entry of devotees to Male Mahadeshwara Temple banned till June 21
COVID-19 pandemic: Entry of devotees to Male Mahadeshwara Temple banned till June 21

June 19, 2020

Chamarajanagar:  As part of the precautionary steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. M.R. Ravi has banned the entry of devotees and public to Male Mahadeshwara Temple from today (June 19) till June 21.

Various rituals and special pujas were to take place attracting thousands of devotees to the temple and it would be very difficult to maintain the crowd. Hence, Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Area Development Authority Secretary had written a letter requesting a ban on entry of devotees and public to the temple following which the DC issued the ban orders.

Similarly, following a request to the DC from the District Wakf Administrative Committee’s Administrative Officer and the President to ban prayers at Hazarath Mardan-e-Gaib Dargah in Shivanasamudra in view of the safety of the devotees, DC Dr. M.R. Ravi has banned prayers at the Dargah till June 30 or till further orders.

As many devotees from Bengaluru and various containment zones are visiting the Dargah to 

offer special prayers, the devotees are staying overnight by pitching tents and staying in houses around the Dargah. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a request was made to the DC to ban special prayers and close the Dargah till June 30, following which the DC issued the ban orders.

