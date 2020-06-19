Cancel holidays on Jayantis: Educational Advisor Prof. M.R. Doreswamy

June 19, 2020

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has been advised by its Educational Advisor to cancel holidays observed in educational institutions on the occasion of various Jayantis (birth anniversaries).

Advisor to Karnataka Government on Education, Prof. M.R. Doreswamy has recommended cancellation of holidays on Jayantis and celebrate the day with more meaningful programmes remembering the great personalities.

The State Government has declared public holidays on Valmiki Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Kanaka Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti and Gandhi Jayanti.

Yesterday, Prof. Doreswamy submitted a report containing seven key suggestions including cancelling holidays, to Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio.

Prof. Doreswamy, in his report, suggested to hold thematic workshops, lectures, conferences and other such activities to celebrate the life and works of the great personalities, instead of declaring holidays.

“It would not only educate our youth about the significance of the great personalities to our culture and society but also reinvents the tradition of paying tributes to their contributions to our civil society,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan said that the decision on cancelling holidays on Jayantis has to be taken by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Moreover, to bring education back on track during the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, Prof. Doreswamy has made a few suggestions to complete exams of final semester engineering and graduate students.

He also said that it was a challenge for the education sector to overcome the pandemic crisis and structure the next academic year 2021-22. He advised implementation of a mentoring system in all higher education institutions in Karnataka and empowering specially-abled students.